AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS):

Earnings: -$5.03 million in Q4 vs. -$4.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.51 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $39.18 million in Q4 vs. $47.61 million in the same period last year.

