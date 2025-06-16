AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces $10 Million Voluntary Prepayment of Term Loan Debt Following Successful Stock Offering

AirSculpt prepaids $10 million in debt after raising $13.8 million through a stock offering, enhancing financial flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. announced the voluntary prepayment of $10 million of its term loan debt using cash from a recent stock offering that raised approximately $13.8 million. The company, which specializes in premium body contouring procedures, stated that it does not expect to need additional capital raises this year, assuming the macroeconomic environment remains stable. CEO Yogi Jashnani highlighted that this debt repayment will improve the company's capital structure and financial flexibility, positioning AirSculpt for long-term revenue and profitability growth. Following the stock offering, the company has 62,436,670 shares outstanding and retains $5 million in its revolving credit facility after a principal payment.

Potential Positives

AirSculpt successfully raised approximately $13.8 million through an offering of common stock, strengthening its financial position.

The company proactively reduced its debt by $10 million, enhancing its capital structure and financial flexibility.

With improved financial conditions, AirSculpt anticipates no additional material capital raises for the year, indicating a stable outlook.

The company's CEO emphasized the strategic advantages this financial maneuver provides, positioning AirSculpt for sustained long-term growth in revenue and profitability.

Potential Negatives

The company has voluntarily prepaid $10 million of its outstanding term loan debt, suggesting it may have had significant outstanding debt, which raises concerns about its financial health.

The necessity to raise capital through a stock offering may indicate struggles with operational cash flow or liquidity, despite management stating there will be no further capital raises this year, which could reflect uncertainty in its financial strategy.

Forward-looking statements are rife with caution, highlighting numerous risks such as competition, increased operating expenses, and potential market disruptions, which could amplify investor concerns regarding the company's stability and future performance.

FAQ

What is AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.?

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of premium body contouring procedures using minimally invasive techniques for fat removal and skin tightening.

How much debt did AirSculpt prepay recently?

AirSculpt announced the voluntary prepayment of $10.0 million of its outstanding term loan debt.

What were the proceeds from AirSculpt's recent stock offering?

The stock offering generated net proceeds of approximately $13.8 million after estimated expenses.

What financial impact does the debt prepayment have on AirSculpt?

The prepayment improves AirSculpt's capital structure and enhances its financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

How many shares of common stock does AirSculpt have outstanding?

Following the stock offering, AirSculpt has a total of 62,436,670 shares of common stock outstanding.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIRS Insider Trading Activity

$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM T FEINSTEIN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YOGESH JASHNANI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $18,532

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) purchased 2,118 shares for an estimated $7,629

$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the voluntary prepayment of $10.0 million of its outstanding term loan debt using cash on hand, following the successful completion of its offering of 3,634,000 shares of common stock, which generated net proceeds, after estimated expenses, of approximately $13.8 million. The Company noted that with this financing and assuming no significant changes in the current macroeconomic environment, it does not anticipate the need for additional material capital raises this year.





Commenting on the announcement, Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “On the heels of our successful offering of common stock, we are pleased to apply a substantial portion of the proceeds to prepay $10.0 million in our outstanding debt. As a result, we move forward with an improved capital structure and enhanced financial flexibility. This will enable us to implement the strategic priorities that advance our transformation, helping position us to deliver sustained long-term growth in revenue and profitability.”





Following the completion of its offering of common stock, the Company now has 62,436,670 shares of common stock outstanding. Additionally, the Company will have full availability of $5.0 million under its revolving credit facility, after completing the remaining payment of $2.9 million on the outstanding principal on June 16, 2025.







About AirSculpt







AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include statements that relate to our capital structure and liquidity position, our expectations regarding the necessity and timing of future capital raises and financings, our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business, and other information that is not historical information. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that there are important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the projected results, level of activity, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our ability to raise capital on commercially reasonable terms, if at all; the risk that any future capital raises or financings may dilute our stockholders or restrict our business; failure to stabilize same-store performance; not being able to optimize our marketing investment, go-to-market strategy and sales process; not having the ability to expand our financing options for consumers; being unsuccessful in further product innovations; failure to operate centers in a cost-effective manner; increased operating expenses due to rising inflation; increased competition in the weight loss and obesity solutions market, including as a result of the recent regulatory approval, increased market acceptance, availability and customer awareness of weight-loss drugs; shortages or quality control issues with third-party manufacturers or suppliers; competition for surgeons; litigation or medical malpractice claims; inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information; changes in the laws governing the corporate practice of medicine or fee-splitting; changes in the regulatory, macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and the threat of recession, economic and other conditions of the states and jurisdictions where our facilities are located; and business disruption or other losses from natural disasters, war, pandemic, terrorist acts or political unrest.





The risk factors discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make from time to time with the SEC could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements, including those factors discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.





There also may be other risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown to us or that we are unable to predict at this time.





Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date they were made, which are inherently subject to change, and we are under no duty and we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated after the date of this press release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







Allison Malkin





Partner, ICR Inc.







AirSculpt@icrinc.com





