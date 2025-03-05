AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $AIRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES ($AIRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $44,253,720 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.

AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,213 shares for an estimated $757,722 .

. DENNIS DEAN (Interim CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,607 shares for an estimated $378,864.

AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

