AirSculpt Technologies CEO Resigns

August 09, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS), a provider of body contouring procedures, Friday said its Chief Executive Officer Todd Magazine has stepped down.

Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer of the company will act as the interim finance chief until a replacement is named, the company said in a statement.

Magazine will serve as an advisor to the company through December 31, 2024.

