Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AIRS has moved about 19.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -1.3%. This means that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Limbach (LMB). The stock has returned 35.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Limbach's current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 119 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Limbach falls under the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.7%.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Limbach could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.