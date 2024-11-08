AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) reported $42.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number Number of facilities (end of the period) : 31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.

: 31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31. Same-center Case growth : -8.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -12.6%.

: -8.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -12.6%. Revenue per case : $12,984 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12,497.02.

: $12,984 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12,497.02. Cases: 3,277 compared to the 3,434 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies have returned +36.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

