AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Moves 8.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $5.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from stronger profitability, early traction from go-to-market strategy, and investor confidence in long-term growth after 70K+ successful procedures.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -77.8%. Revenues are expected to be $45.64 million, down 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For AirSculpt Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AIRS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AirSculpt Technologies belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ibotta (IBTA), closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $35.96. Over the past month, IBTA has returned -26.1%.

For Ibotta, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. This represents a change of +113.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Ibotta currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

