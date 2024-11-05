AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Moves 14.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) shares ended the last trading session 14.2% higher at $6.69. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock benefits from the company's innovative, minimally invasive body contouring technology that appeals to a growing cosmetic market. Strong brand recognition and a favorable industry trend toward non-surgical treatments make AIRS shares attractive for growth-focused investors.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $42.6 million, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For AirSculpt Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AIRS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AirSculpt Technologies is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Allot Communications (ALLT), finished the last trading session 4.7% higher at $3.55. ALLT has returned 14.9% over the past month.

For Allot Communications , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. This represents a change of +89.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Allot Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

