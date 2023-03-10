AirSculpt Technologies Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) reported on Friday that net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $7.19 million or $0.13 per share from $14.15 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.07 per share, compared to $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 8.4 percent to $40.70 million from $37.56 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share on revenues of $41.08 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues in a range of $187 million to $192 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $202.42 million for the quarter.

