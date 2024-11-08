AirSculpt reaffirms FY24 revenue view $183M-$189M, consensus $185.23M

Reaffirms FY24 adjusted EBITDA $23M-$28M; and Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations conversion ratio of 50%. Expects 5 new centers to open in 2024.

