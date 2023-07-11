AirSculpt Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Ahead Of Its Expectations; Revises FY Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) said its second quarter results for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA are ahead of its expectations. Revenue is expected to be approximately $55.7 million, up 12.2% from a year ago. The company's 2023 revenue guidance remains unchanged at $187 million to $192 million with the expectation of reaching the upper end of the range. After adjusting for pre-opening de novo and relocation costs, 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook is now $43 to $45 million, and the company expects to perform at the upper end of the range. The previous adjusted EBITDA outlook was $48 to $50 million.

Todd Magazine, CEO of AirSculpt, said: "We continue to focus our attention on strengthening the organization focusing on revenue growth, which includes ramping up our de novo expansion program, and right sizing our cost structure."

