AirSculpt (AIRS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 10, before the opening bell.

The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters while beating the mark on one instance, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 111.7%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AirSculpt’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $46.55 million, indicating a 36.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Top-line growth can be attributed to the company’s increased offerings.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 9 cents per share, indicating growth of more than 100%. Increased revenues and cost-management efforts are likely to have driven such a bottom-line increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AIRS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AIRS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

AMPX will release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to decrease 22.6% and 100% from the prior-year figure, respectively. AMPX has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.64%.

Alithya Group ALYA has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

ALYA will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 14. The company’s top line is expected to decrease 3.2% from the prior-year figure. ALYA has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 150%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

