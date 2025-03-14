$AIRS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIRS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,736,969 of trading volume.

$AIRS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AIRS:

$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,213 shares for an estimated $757,722 .

. DENNIS DEAN (Interim CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,607 shares for an estimated $378,864.

$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

