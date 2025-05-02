$AIRS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIRS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,781,250 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AIRS:
$AIRS Insider Trading Activity
$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,213 shares for an estimated $757,722.
- DENNIS DEAN (Interim CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,607 shares for an estimated $378,864.
$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANDERA PARTNERS LLC removed 154,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $803,375
- SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 150,625 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $781,743
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 98,132 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $509,305
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 89,316 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,550
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 55,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,475
- TRADEWINDS, LLC. removed 52,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,879
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 41,535 shares (+111.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,566
