$AIRS stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIRS stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,030,720 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AIRS:
$AIRS Insider Trading Activity
$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM T FEINSTEIN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 0 sales.
- YOGESH JASHNANI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $18,532
- AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) purchased 2,118 shares for an estimated $7,629
$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANDERA PARTNERS LLC removed 154,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $803,375
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,250
- CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI added 99,166 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,552
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 74,894 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,877
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 71,616 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,223
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 55,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,786
- TRADEWINDS, LLC. removed 52,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,879
