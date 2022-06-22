Airport Security Lines Are Ridiculous This Summer. Here Are 4 Ways to Beat Them

For the first time in years, summer travel is absolutely booming. Not even sky-high gas prices are keeping Americans at home. But all this travel has a dark side: excruciatingly long lines.

Indeed, even airport lounges are seeing waitlists to get in. And it feels like not a day goes by lately that you don't see a viral tweet or Reddit post about the hours-long wait times to get through airport security.

If the idea of standing in airport lines sours you on the whole idea of vacation, you may be in luck. There are a few ways you can shorten, or even skip, those long lines.

1. Speed through with passenger programs

Your average airport experience involves waiting in a few different lines, two of which are part of the security process: identity verification and scanning. And international travelers also have to deal with customs and immigration. There are a few passenger programs that can help with all three.

The first is CLEAR. This is a newer program operated by a private company in more than 35 U.S. airports. It is designed to speed up the identity verification process, essentially confirming that your identity matches your boarding pass.

Normally, you wait in line at security until a TSA worker can look at your ID, look at your boarding pass, then make that little squiggle on it that means your documents match up.

With CLEAR membership, you skip this part. Instead, you head to a CLEAR kiosk, which uses your biometrics to verify your identity. Then, a CLEAR employee escorts you directly to the front of the security line where you can go through the scanners.

At this point, you've already shaved a bunch of time off your wait. But it gets even better if you have TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck members can typically (though not always) use a dedicated security lane -- one that often has a much shorter wait than those for everyone else. What's more, TSA PreCheck members can skip a lot of the associated hassle, as they don't need to take off their shoes, belts, or jackets. You can also leave your liquids and laptop in your bag.

Finally, if you're traveling abroad, consider signing up for Global Entry. This program can help you speed through immigration on your way back into the country, easily shaving an hour or more off a busy travel day.

While none of these programs are exactly cheap, there are ways to cut the cost. Many of the top travel rewards cards offer credits for CLEAR and/or Global Entry memberships (Global Entry includes free TSA PreCheck). Alternatively, several airline frequent flyer programs also include discounted memberships.

2. Premium cabins often offer premium perks

Another way to skip some of the lines is to book a premium cabin. Specifically, domestic first-class fares and international business or first-class fares often get you priority access to check-in and security lines.

For example, first class Delta passengers get Sky Priority service. This includes accelerated check-in, security, and baggage handling. You'll also get priority boarding so you don't have to wait in a long line in the terminal.

Sure, premium fares often come with premium price tags. But in some cases, the difference isn't much in real-world terms. A $150 economy ticket might turn into a $300 first-class ticket. But in addition to the speedier service at the airport, you also get free food and drinks on board, as well as a free checked bag. By the time you add in these extras, the additional ticket cost could pay for itself.

3. Airline elite status can open doors -- or lines

If you're a very frequent flyer, you may have the option of using your airline elite status to bypass some of the lines. Usually, this is a similar level of expedited service you'd get with a premium fare class, except you can enjoy the perks no matter which type of ticket you book.

American Airlines elite members, for instance, get priority check in-in, security, and boarding, regardless of fare class. This applies to all elite levels, including the lowest AAdvantage Gold elite status.

While most airlines make you fly to earn status, American Airlines is also one of the few that let you spend your way there with an American Airlines co-branded airline credit card. You earn one Loyalty Point per base dollar spent on your card, and you'll get Gold status with just 30,000 points.

4. Be the early bird

If all else fails, fly early. Most airports are busiest from mid-morning to late afternoon -- and so are the lines. Those who can fly early (say, in the 6:00 to 7:00 a.m. range) can beat a lot of the crowds, enjoying shorter lines and an overall less stressful airport experience.

We all deserve a vacation -- especially one that's hassle-free. Follow these tips to speed your way through the airport and get to relaxing.

