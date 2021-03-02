Acamar Partners Acquisition II, the second blank check company led by the Executive Chairman of travel retailer Dufry, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at a price of $10. At that price, Acamar Partners Acquisition would command a market value of $438 million. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant, redeemable at $11.50 per share.



The company is led by Chairman Juan Carlos Torres, who is currently Executive Chairman of Dufry, the world’s largest travel retailer by turnover, as well as a board member of Moncler and Chairman of Hudson (HUD). Torres previously worked at Advent International for over 25 years, serving as Managing Partner and co-CEO of its Latin American Private Equity Fund. CEO Luis Ignacio Solorzano serves as co-founder and Managing Partner of Brabex Capital, and before that was a Partner and Managing Director of Advent International. The group's previous SPAC, Acamar Partners Acquisition, raised $300 million in 2019 and completed its acquisition of CarLotz (LOTZ; +0% from $10 offer price) in January of this year.



Acamar Partners Acquisition II intends to target high growth businesses in North America or Western Europe, with a focus on the consumer and retail sectors, including but not limited to businesses operating in consumer branded products, food and beverage, luxury, fashion, lifestyle and leisure products and services, travel, and any technologies related to consumer and retail.



Acamar Partners Acquisition II was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACAMU. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Airport retail executive's second SPAC Acamar Partners Acquisition II files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



