Airport operator Schiphol Group posts first-half profit drop

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

August 25, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

AMSTERDAM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dutch airport operator Royal Schiphol Group LUCHT.UL on Friday reported a drop in first-half net profit to 15 million euros ($16.18 million) from 65 million euros a year earlier, citing higher operational costs.

However, the group said passenger numbers rose 22% to 33.2 million in the first six months of 2023, helping it to swing to an underlying profit of 44 million euros from a 29 million euros loss a year earlier.

The group also said the overall travel experience was better than in 2022, when Europe's third busiest airport was hit by staff shortages and overcrowding, describing the first half of this year as "a turnaround".

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

