Airport group ADP raises full-year financial targets as traffic rebounds

July 28 (Reuters) - French airport operator ADP ADP.PA on Thursday raised its financial guidance as it reported better than expected half-year results boosted by a recovery in traffic.

ADP, operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports, now expects an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin of between 32% and 37% of the revenue in 2022 and 2023, against its previous forecast of between 30% and 35%.

