Airport group ADP expects traffic to reach 2019 levels by 2025

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French airport operator ADP ADP.PA said on Wednesday it expects its traffic to reach 2019 levels between 2023 and 2024 on the back of strong financial discipline efforts.

ADP, operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports, said that its cost-control policies should enable the firm to return to pre-crisis levels by 2025.

The company, which also has stakes in international airports in India, Turkey and Chile among other countries, expects its traffic to reach 70%-80% of pre-crisis levels in 2022.

Air traffic at the Paris hubs is expected to return to 2019 levels between 2024 and 2026 and to exceed pre-crisis performance from 2026 onwards, ADP said in a statement.

ADP, hit by the fall in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted a full-year net loss of 248 million euros ($282.17 million) compared to a year-earlier loss of 1.17 billion euros.

The pace of travel recovery remains slow despite rising vaccination rates and the easing of mobility restrictions, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in January.

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.