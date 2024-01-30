News & Insights

Airport food outlet operator SSP forecasts resilient travel demand

January 30, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SSP Group SSPG.L, which operates food outlets at airports and train stations globally, said on Tuesday it had started its new fiscal year strongly, buoyed by a rebound in leisure travel, and forecast travel demand to remain resilient.

The group, which earns more than two-thirds of its turnover from airports, said like-for-like sales in the three months to Dec. 31 grew 14.3% year-on-year.

