Airport Authority HK's US$1.5bn dual-tranche perps draw massive demand

By Carol Chan, Daniel Stanton

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (IFR) - Airport Authority Hong Kong, rated AA+ (stable) by S&P, has priced a US$1.5bn dual-tranche Reg S offering of senior perpetual capital securities that closed almost 10 times covered and repriced the senior-to-perp differential in the market.

A US$750m 2.1% perpetual non-call 5.5 tranche and a US$750m 2.4% perpetual non-call 7.5 tranche were both priced at par, the tight end of final guidance of at 2.15% area (+/- 5bp) and 2.45% area (+/- 5bp), respectively.

The two tranches were tightened by 65bp and 70bp from initial guidance, respectively, in one of the biggest compressions for a new deal from a Hong Kong issuer in years. It also had the lowest coupon rate ever for a US dollar-denominated Asian corporate hybrid transaction.

"Demand was very strong and better than expected. Orders were over US$10bn around lunchtime so we decided to revise the price guidance to gauge the resistance levels of investors and to assist the issuer to get a better pricing," said a banker on the deal.

Initial guidance was 2.75% area and 3.1% area, respectively, and was later revised to 2.4% area and 2.75% area on the back of the strong demand.

Combined final orders for the two tranches were over US$14.5bn, after peaking at US$15.5bn at the time of final guidance.

The banker said the issue drew a well diversified investor base with some very high quality institutions, including public sector and insurance companies, showing that investors have confidence in the outlook for the issuer even though its business has been badly affected by Covid-19 this year.

The perps have an expected AA rating by S&P. The coupons will reset and have a 300bp step-up if the perps are not called on the first call date.

AAHK is a statutory corporation established in Hong Kong under the Airport Authority Ordinance and wholly owned by the Hong Kong government. Investors viewed it as a quasi-sovereign issuer and it benefited from being one of the few perps with an AA rating.

This is the first time AAHK has issued perps and they were also the first US dollar senior perpetual offering in the public bond market from an airport globally. The notes will receive equity accounting treatment, further improving its gearing ratio, despite the fact that AAHK has a strong balance sheet and much healthier ratio than many other airports elsewhere.

AAHK’s strong credit metrics, the scarcity of dollar bond supply from the body, a relatively quiet primary market in the past two weeks and strong market liquidity all contributed to the robust demand and tight pricing.

Tight Pricing

The leads drew fair value by coming up with a valuation for a theoretical dated senior bond and adding an appropriate senior-to-perp spread. Bankers assumed a new five-year US dollar bond would price around 1.1%, then looked at how much other blue chip issuers' perps paid over their senior bonds. "New World Development has the tightest senior-to-perp differential of 125bp. For top-quality Chinese issuers such as Huadian it is about 135bp and for Cosco 150bp. AAHK priced tighter than any of those, at about 100bp over the theoretical senior bonds, said another banker.

Nomura's trading desk put fair value for the two tranches around 2.4% and 2.73%, respectively, after adding a 110bp–115bp premium for the senior-to-perp differential, referencing AAHK's 3.45% 2029s and the senior-to-perp differentials of other Hong Kong corporate issuers and Chinese investment-grade issuers. The perp-to-senior differential required is smaller than the average of 130bp–135bp for Chinese IG names given the scarcity value, as there are no high-quality rated high step-up perps from Hong Kong issuers, Nomura said.

In a press release, AAHK Chairman Jack So said, “We are very pleased with the overwhelming response from the global investor community, which is a testimony to the market’s confidence in Hong Kong International Airport's business recovery when the pandemic subsides.”

The newly priced perps attracted buying in the secondary market with the perpNC5.5 notes trading up to 100.55/100.7 and the perpNC7.5 jumping to 101.15/101.3 heading into lunch.

Final orders for the perpNC5.5 notes were over US$6.5bn from 280 accounts, including US$120m from the leads. Investors from Asia took 90% of the notes and Europe 10%. Fund managers received 55%, public sector investors 30%, insurers and pension funds 6%, private banks 7%, and banks and others 2%.

For the perpNC7.5 tranche, final orders were over US$8bn from 280 accounts, including US$120m from the leads. Asian investors were allocated 89% of the bonds and Europe 11%. Fund managers received 65%, public sector investors 7%, insurers and pension funds 14%, private banks 13%, and banks and others 1%.

AAHK plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure, including the construction of a third runway, and for general corporate purposes.

The construction of the third runway started in August 2016 and the 650-hectare reclamation is practically complete. The completion target for the entire project is 2024 at a construction cost of HK$141.5bn (US$18.25bn) in money-of-the-day terms.

HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Bank of America, Bank of China and Mizuho Securities.

In February 2019, AAHK issued US$500m 3.45% 10-year senior unsecured bonds at Treasuries plus 78bp. The deal, its first dollar bond since 2003, drew over US$3.6bn of final orders from 163 accounts.

