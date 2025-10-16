Markets
AIRO Stock Up On Drone JV News

October 16, 2025 — 11:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO) climbed 1.44% to $19.79, rising $0.28, after announcing a letter of intent with Bullet to form a 50/50 joint venture to produce and deploy high-speed interceptor drones in the U.S. and NATO defense markets.

The stock opened near prior levels and traded within a modest intraday range. The news signals AIRO's push into advanced defense tech, particularly drones capable of speeds up to 300 mph, with payload flexibility and combat deployment roots.

This JV expands AIRO's strategic footprint in national security and aerospace manufacturing. The move could drive downstream defense contracts and bolster investor confidence in growth potential.

AIRO trades well within its 52-week band.

