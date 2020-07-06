AirNet Technology Receives Deficiency Letter - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) said it received a Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq notifying that the company is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing due to its failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company intends to submit the Compliance Plan as soon as practicable.

AirNet Technology noted that the Deficiency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the company's ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

