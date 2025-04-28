AirNet Technology Inc. Announces Termination of Deposit Agreement for American Depositary Shares Effective May 30, 2025

AirNet Technology Inc. will terminate its Deposit Agreement effective May 30, 2025, impacting holders of American depositary shares.

Quiver AI Summary

AirNet Technology Inc. announced the termination of its amended Deposit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, effective May 30, 2025. Following this date, holders of American depositary shares (ADSs) will have their ADSs automatically canceled and will be entitled to receive one ordinary share per ADS canceled. A notification about the termination will be distributed to ADR holders around April 30, 2025. The press release also contains forward-looking statements about the company's future plans and risks, cautioning investors not to rely too heavily on these predictions.

Potential Positives

The termination of the Deposit Agreement allows for a simplified structure, where ADS holders will receive ordinary shares directly, which may enhance shareholder engagement and informational transparency.

The company's decision to move towards cancelling ADSs and converting to ordinary shares may indicate a strategic shift aiming to better align with the interests of its investors.

Providing holders of ADSs with one ordinary share per ADS may improve the liquidity of the stock and make it more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Potential Negatives

Termination of the Deposit Agreement indicates potential loss of investor confidence and could negatively impact visibility in international markets.

Automatic cancellation of ADSs may lead to a decline in liquidity and trading volume, making it harder for investors to buy or sell shares.

The company’s reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about transparency and the potential for undisclosed risks affecting future performance.

FAQ

When will the Deposit Agreement be terminated?

The Deposit Agreement will be terminated on May 30, 2025.

What happens to ADS holders after termination?

Holders of ADSs will have their ADSs automatically cancelled and will receive one ordinary share for each cancelled ADS.

Who will notify ADR holders about the termination?

The Depositary, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., will notify all ADR holders regarding the termination.

What are forward-looking statements in this press release?

Forward-looking statements include projections and expectations regarding the Company’s future performance and strategies.

How can investors review the Company’s filings?

Investors can review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Full Release



BEIJING, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirNet Technology Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), today announced that it will terminate the amended and restated Deposit Agreement dated March 29, 2019, among the Company, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (the “Depositary”), and the holders of American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) from time to time, effective May 30, 2025.





On or about April 30, 2025, the Depositary of the Company’s American depositary receipts (the “ADRs”), will distribute to all holders and beneficial owners of the Company’s ADRs a notification regarding the termination of ADR facility for the Company’s ADSs pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. The effective date of the termination of the Deposit Agreement will be May 30, 2025 (the “Effective Date”). On the Effective Date, holders of ADSs will have their ADSs automatically cancelled and would be entitled to receive the corresponding underlying Deposited Securities (the “Mandatory Exchange”) at a rate of one (1) ordinary share, par value $0.04 per share, for each ADS cancelled.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.







Company Contact







Penny Pei





Investor Relations





AirNet Technology Inc.





Tel: +86-10-8460-8678





Email: penny@ihangmei.com



