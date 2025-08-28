AirNet Raises $180 Mln In Bitcoin And Ethereum To Drive Digital Asset Transformation

(RTTNews) - AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has completed its registered direct offering, securing approximately US$180 million through the sale of 80,826,225 ordinary shares with accompanying warrants.

Uniquely, the entire proceeds were paid in digital assets, about 819.07 Bitcoin and 19,928.91 Ethereum, reflecting the company's pivot toward the cryptocurrency sector.

This capital raise supports AirNet's strategy to become a dedicated participant in the digital asset ecosystem. The company has engaged experienced cryptocurrency professionals to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

CEO Dan Shao said the financing aligns AirNet's treasury with its future plans and provides flexibility to actively participate in the digital asset market under expert guidance.

ANTE currently trades at $3.88 or 15.2614% higher on the NasdaqCM.

