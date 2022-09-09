AirNet Appoints Dan Shao To Replace Herman Man Guo As CEO

(RTTNews) - AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc., announced Friday changes in its board of directors and management. The company appointed Dan Shao, the spouse of Herman Man Guo, as the chief executive officer to replace Guo, effective from September 9, 2022.

Guo has resigned as CEO of the Company for personal reasons, effective from September 9, 2022. Guo's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Guo will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and interim chief financial officer of the Company.

Shao has served as a managing director of Air Media International (S) Pte Ltd, a company wholly owned by Shao, and as a managing director of Air Joy Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of AirNet, since December 2013 and November 2019, respectively.

In addition, she has served as an executive director of Multiway International Consultancy Pte Ltd. since November 2020 and as a business development director at Elmwood Group Pte Ltd since August 2021.

Shao also worked at Shandong Hongzhi Advertising Co. Ltd. from December 2004 to December 2006, and at Sun Television Cybernetworks Enterprise Ltd. from January 2003 to November 2004.

The Board has also nominated and appointed Shao as a director of the Board, effective from September 9, 2022.

Upon the effectiveness of Shao's appointment, the Board will consist of six directors, including three independent directors.

