Airlines would receive $17 bln in new COVID-19 relief proposal -senator

David Shepardson Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.

Warner's office said the proposal would also include $15 billion for transit systems, $4 billion for airports, $8 billion for buses and $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector.

American Airlines and United Airlines in October furloughed more than 32,000 workers after a prior $25 billion payroll assistance program expired.

Transit agencies have urged Congress to approve $32 billion in additional assistance, while Amtrak sought nearly $3 billion in additional aid.

Private U.S. bus companies and others are seeking $10 billion in government assistance, while U.S airlines are seeking another $25 billion in payroll support.

