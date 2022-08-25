Airlines using Mexico City hub agree to temporary 15% cut in flight numbers

Adds background details, context

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Airlines using the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City have agreed to temporarily reduce flights into the hub from 61 per hour to 52, starting Oct. 31, the country's transportation ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The cut, which is almost a 15% reduction and still pending final approval, follows previous flight caps at the airport announced earlier this year, as the country alters the capital's airspace in an attempt to lower flight saturation at the hub.

The statement said the measure would be implemented for the winter season, without specifying a closing date.

In May, authorities announced a measure in which some flights would be moved to the newly constructed Felipe Angeles Airport (AIFA) on the outskirts of Mexico City, while commercial flight slots at the Benito Juarez Airport would be capped.

The move came after a video showing two planes belonging to Mexican carrier Volaris almost crashing at the Benito Juarez Airport went viral in May.

In recent months, some airlines have increased their flight offerings at the AIFA and the Toluca International Airport to the west of Mexico City.

A majority of the airlines using the Mexico City International Airport were present at the meeting in which the agreement was reached, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.