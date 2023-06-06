Airlines urge co-operation to help curb emissions

Adds comment in paragraph 2, background throughout

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Airlines on Tuesday called for co-operation on a broad front to reach "very tough" emission targets and pledged at the end of a three-day summit to release interim climate targets next year.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), grouping 300 airlines and representing about 80% of global traffic, said governments, planemakers and regulators must all play a part in helping aviation reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Aviation, which produces around 2% of the world's emissions, is considered one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise.

IATA's annual meeting in Istanbul also brought stark evidence of a consumer recovery as multiple airlines voiced interest in ordering new jets to lock in scarce production slots and meet higher-than-expected demand with modern fleets.

Environmental groups say such rapid growth is at odds with the airline industry's commitments on emissions, but suppliers counter introducing the most recent jetliners provides the most efficient starting point to take advantage of alternative new fuels.

Pressure is growing on aviation to limit carbon emissions amid low supplies of plant- or waste-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel, while airlines also face pressing supply chain shortages.

