Airlines take FTSE 100 higher; retailers lag

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

Ryanair gains after raising forecast, buoys rivals

Retailers suffer on weak Christmas updates

Jan 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as airline stocks took off after Irish carrier Ryanair raised its profit forecast and the broader sentiment improved as tensions in the Middle East subsided.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.4%, led by easyJet EZJ.L and British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L, which rose 6% and 4%, respectively. Ryanair's London-listed shares RYA.L surged 9% to their highest since June 2018.

Retailers came under pressure, with Superdry SDRY.L tanking 20% and Joules Group JOUL.L plummeting 33% to a life low after both firms warned of a hit to annual earnings.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.2%, but the bourse's advance was limited by a 7% slide in retailer B&M BMEB.L after it said sales growth slowed in the Christmas quarter.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

