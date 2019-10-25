Airlines Seek Damages For 737 Max Grounding

(RTTNews) - Airlines that are major customers of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft are taking a financial hit from the grounding of the aircraft earlier this year and are now seeking compensation from Boeing for the damages.

Boeing too has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling aircraft. The aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide earlier this year following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines reported record third-quarter net income of $659 million, but said it incurred a $210 million reduction in operating income due to the continued grounding of the 737 Max aircraft.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said, "We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the Boeing Company regarding compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings. The operating income reduction from the MAX groundings is estimated to be $435 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and we expect the damages to continue to grow into 2020."

American Airlines on Thursday reported an increase in its third-quarter net income to $425 million, but noted that its results were impacted by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a labor dispute.

The airline said it cancelled 9,475 flights in the quarter due to the grounding of the 737 aircraft and estimates that the cancellations negatively impacted its pre-tax income by about $140 million.

With the flight cancellations extending through the remainder of 2019, American Airlines now expects the MAX cancellations will negatively impact its full-year 2019 pre-tax income by about $540 million.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker reportedly said on the third-quarter earnings conference call that the airline is working to ensure Boeing shareholders will bear the cost of Boeing's failures, and not American Airlines shareholders.

In response to a final investigation report of Lion Air Flight 610 by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee or KNKT, Boeing said Friday it is addressing the KNKT's safety recommendations and taking steps to enhance the safety of the 737 Max so as to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in the accident from ever happening again.

The Indonesian investigators reportedly found that faults by Boeing, Lion Air and the pilots led to the crash of the Lion Air Boeing 737 Max in October 2018, which killed all 189 people on board.

