Airlines predict record Thanksgiving US holiday travel

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

November 13, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday they expect record air travel over the Thanksgiving holiday air travel period.

Airlines for America, an industry group representing American Airlines AAL.O United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and others, forecasts 29.9 million passengers between Nov. 17-27, an all-time high and up over the 27.5 million in the same period last year.

TSA said in the 12-day period ending Nov. 28 it forecasts screening 30 million U.S. air passengers and expects to set the busiest ever one-day screening during the holiday period.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
