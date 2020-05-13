Airlines Get a Reprieve, but Also a Warning

Airlines that took bailout funds will now have more flexibility to cancel routes, according to new rules issued by the Transportation Department on Tuesday. But the government is also warning airlines to issue refunds for canceled flights, and analysts are continuing to take down earnings estimates, pushing out the timeline for a recovery.

The market’s early verdict on the government’s new rules appears to be that it’s too little, too late. Shares of United Arilnes Holdings (ticker: UAL) were down almost 10% near midday Wednesday. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL) slumped more than 8% and Southwest Airlines (LUV) was off 6%. United’s stock, around $20.40, is trading below its March lows and below its lowest closing price since Dec. 10, 2012. The stock has lost more than 16% in the past three trading days and is down more than 76% this year.

Airlines have been required to maintain minimum levels of passenger service as a condition of receiving upward of $10 billion in bailout funding under the Cares Act. The Transportation Department revised those guidelines, announcing Tuesday that airlines could apply for more route cuts by May 18. Airlines can apply to suspend service in 5% of their markets or five total markets (points of service between two destinations), whichever is greater. The rules are designed to ensure that no airports lose passenger air service entirely; if only one carrier remains in a market, it will have to keep flying, even if flights are largely empty.

Separately, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao warned airlines to issue ticket refunds for canceled flights. Complaints about airlines withholding refunds have skyrocketed. More than 25,000 complaints were filed with the DOT in March and April, up from 1,500 complaints in a typical month. Many of the recent complaints related to refunds. The DOT issued a second “enforcement notice” to airlines to process passenger requests for their money back (rather than issuing credits), though it is unclear how it would be enforced.

Demand for air travel appears to be inching back from historic lows, based on passenger screening data, but it remains less than 10% of precrisis levels. Many airlines have applied for service exemptions because they are flying nearly empty planes on routes “where demand is essentially zero,” the Transportation Department said.

That is uneconomic, of course, and it has contributed to airlines burning through millions of dollars in cash a day.

Analysts said the easing of service requirements comes as a relief from rules that were making a bad financial situation even worse.

“We view the Transportation Department (DOT)’s decision to provide some service cancellation flexibility to the U.S. airlines as marginally positive, as it could provide the group a modicum of daily cash burn relief,” Citi analyst Stephen Trent wrote in a note on Wednesday. He said that “maintaining some flights at very low load factors / utilization rates could actually burn more cash than simply grounding such service.”

Nonetheless, analysts continued to push out the timeline for a recovery in industry profitability.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth took down her earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Mesa Air Group (MESA), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) in a series of notes this week.

She downgraded Spirit to a Market Perform rating, noting that the airline’s equity will be diluted by up to 49%, following “disappointing” equity and convertible-debt offerings last week. Spirit should have enough cash and liquidity to last 13 months, but she expects a slower earnings recovery at the budget airline, relative to other carriers.

Syth also downgraded regional carrier Mesa from a Strong Buy to an Outperform with a $6.50 price target (down from $8 previously). Mesa is forging ahead with a planned cargo operation expected to debut in September, she notes. But Mesa’s contract as a regional carrier for American remains a lingering concern as American cuts back on flights and reduces capacity.

JetBlue is making strides to reduce its cash burn and could pick up market share, but Syth doesn’t see much upside in the stock, maintaining a Neutral rating (without a price target).

One stock she does favor is Allegiant. The budget carrier should have enough cash to last 16 months, and it is “refocusing on its roots,” halting non-airline projects and getting back to buying “mid-life, out-of-favor aircraft,” she writes. Allegiant could pick up aircraft at distressed-asset bargain prices. And its focus on domestic leisure travel could make it a winner if that market rebounds quicker than international and business travel.

Syth has a $115 price target on the stock, up from around $76.

