Airlines flying migrants to Belarus may be banned from European airspace, Germany says

Sabine Siebold Reuters
EU foreign ministers will toughen sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, Germany said, warning airlines to stop transporting migrants to Minsk or face being banned from landing in Europe.

"What we see in Minsk, this inhumane system of using refugees as tools to exert pressure on the European Union, has not improved but has got worse over the last days," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters upon arrival in Brussels.

