Airlines Earnings Mixed-to-Upbeat: What Lies Ahead of ETF?

It’s been less than two weeks since Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL kick started the third-quarter earnings season for the airline space. Overall, the season has been mixed for the industry. The sector still has to traverse a long way before it can reach the pre-pandemic level.

However, the pureplay airlines ETF U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS has lost 11.5% past month (as of Oct 24, 2022). In fact, the fund underperformed the S&P 500 (down 2.1%) in the past one-month period. This makes third-quarter airlines earnings more important this season as it could determine what lies ahead of the sector.

Let’s delve a little deeper.

Inside the Headlines

Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.03 per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air travel demand.

United Airlines’ UAL reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 and improved 29.9% year over year. Operating revenues of $14,484 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,441.8 million. The top line increased 12.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand.

American Airlines’ AAL third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding $1.21 from non-recurring items) of 38 cents per share easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. Results were aided by higher revenues driven by the buoyant air-travel-demand scenario. In the year-ago quarter, AAL reported earnings of 69 cents. Operating revenues of $13,482 million increased marginally year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,518.7 million.

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co. LUV reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.09, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 but declined 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $7,037 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,988.7 million and improved 4.6% year over year on solid leisure demand.

Alaska Air Group ALK reported lower-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in third-quarter 2023. The underperformance was mainly due to high fuel as well as labor costs. Expenses on wages and benefits rose 14% year over year to $782 million in the reported quarter. The labor deal inked by management with pilots last year has led to increased labor costs. High fuel costs due to an escalation in oil price were also a bane and hurt third-quarter results.

ETF in Focus

The $1.32-billion-fund holds about 50 stocks in its portfolio and is concentrated on a few individual securities. All the above-mentioned stocks get a place in the portfolio. The product charges 60 bps in fees.

Bottom Line

While the investing backdrop for JETS is still moderately gloomy, some companies beat on estimates. High oil prices are concerns. However, increased travel demand in the holiday season could bode well for the concerned stocks and the fund.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.