Airlines Could Take More Than a Year to Return to Normal Traffic

Cowen analyst Helane Becker doesn’t think travel will suddenly go away, but she does think that the damage from coronavirus will linger—likely even beyond this year.

The airline industry has been among the hardest-hit areas of the stock market since the coronavirus began to spread. Companies have severely curtailed routes to and from China, and travelers throughout the world have been rethinking their plans.

United Airlines (ticker: UAL) withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 this week because the virus has caused “an approximately 100% decline in near-term demand to China and an approximately 75% decline in near-term demand on the rest of our trans-Pacific routes.”

Airline stocks are down by double-digits in just the past two weeks, with the U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund (JETS) falling 16% over that period. While United, which has the most exposure to China of the major U.S. carriers, fell the most early in the crisis, the others have been hit harder more recently. American Airlines (AAL), for instance, is down 24% since Feb. 12. That is notable because China and Hong Kong account for just 3% of American’s capacity.

The last few days reflect “a panic that people won’t travel anymore,” wrote Cowen analyst Helane Becker. While she doesn’t think travel will suddenly go away, she does think that the damage from coronavirus will linger—likely even beyond this year.

“Airlines say they are still seeing good domestic demand, but obviously everyone is worried about spring and summer travel,” she wrote in a note to clients late on Tuesday. Corporate travel has been severely curtailed and she expects college spring breakers to stay closer to home.

“We also noted in one of our Covid-19 updates that we expect China to lose a year of air traffic growth, and if people are afraid to travel outside of their own borders, the $30 billion impact to revenue that IATA cited last Thursday will be low,” she said, referring to a news release by the trade association for airlines. “We believe that a complete recovery in traffic by the fourth quarter could be optimistic, and that it may take until the second quarter of 2021 at the earliest for traffic to return to normal.”

