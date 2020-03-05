Airlines could lose up to $113 bln in passenger revenue due to coronavirus, IATA says
Adds details from statement, executive comment
SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Airlines could lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
The last time the industry faced a revenue shock of this magnitude was in 2009 during the global financial crisis, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said at a media briefing in Singapore.
The $63 billion figure is for a scenario where the disease is contained in current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, following a v-shaped recovery, IATA said.
The $113 billion estimate is for a scenario with a broader spreading of the disease.
This fall would translate to 11%-19% of worldwide passenger revenue loss.
IATA on Feb. 20 estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3 billion in revenue, if the outbreak was largely confined to markets associated with China.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets Commodities
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altimmune, Mylan, Xerox, Morgan Stanley
- American Airlines waives change fees as United braces for new flight cancellations
- Advent-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp Elevator