Airlines cancel over 1,000 U.S. flights as winter storm grips states

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in the United States on Wednesday as a strong winter storm makes its way through the western and central states.

A total of 1,035 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by 0915 am ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, which showed 932 flights were delayed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a tweet on Tuesday that the severe weather could cause flight delays or cancellations this week in Minnesota and other states in the Great Lakes and southern plains.

Snow falling at a rate of two inches an hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible in parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N led the cancellations with 235 flights, followed by Delta Air Lines DAL.N that canceled 197 flights.

Southwest and Delta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.