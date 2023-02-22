Commodities
LUV

Airlines cancel over 1,000 U.S. flights as winter storm grips states

February 22, 2023 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in the United States on Wednesday as a strong winter storm makes its way through the western and central states.

A total of 1,035 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by 0915 am ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, which showed 932 flights were delayed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a tweet on Tuesday that the severe weather could cause flight delays or cancellations this week in Minnesota and other states in the Great Lakes and southern plains.

Snow falling at a rate of two inches an hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible in parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N led the cancellations with 235 flights, followed by Delta Air Lines DAL.N that canceled 197 flights.

Southwest and Delta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV
DAL
AAL
UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.