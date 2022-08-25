Airlines agree to temporarily reduce winter flights at Mexico City hub

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Airlines using the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City have provisionally agreed to temporarily reduce flights into the hub from 61 per hour to 52, starting Oct. 31, the country's transportation ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The cut, which is still pending final approval, follows a previous traffic reduction into the airport earlier this year, as the country implements changes to the capital's air space in an attempt to lower flight saturation at the hub.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

