Airline Swiss reaches accord with pilots that averts a strike

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE unit Swiss and its pilots union have reached a contract agreement that heads off prospects of a strike, the airline said on Monday.

Pilots have been working without an accord since April after management rejected a tentative deal from initial talks, the Aeropers union has said.

German pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa agreed last month not to strike until mid-2023 under an initial agreement to solve a wage dispute.

Strikes and staff shortages forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights to avoid hours-long queues at major airports in the first summer following COVID lockdowns, with disruptions set to continue deep into the autumn.

