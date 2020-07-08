Airline Stocks Take Another Tumble

As COVID cases surge across the US, vacationers have started to rethink their travel plans.

In the past month, the virus has spread rapidly across the country growing from 2 million to over 3.1 million cases. Major US airlines, including American AAL, United UAL, and Delta DAL, have lost between 28% and 43% of their value over the past 30 days. American Airlines (AAL) led the pack down, and Delta (DAL) was the relative outperformer.

Have airlines hit their bottom, or is there still pain ahead?

A lot of risk remains for the commercial airline industry. I’m not about to grab any of these falling knives quite yet. Q2 earnings will dictate my attitude towards airline stocks.

I will consider jumping in if we see another share price dip from the upcoming earnings. If Delta (DAL) shares dip below $20 per share again, I will be a buyer.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.