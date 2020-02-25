Airline Stocks Plunge as Coronavirus Spreads Globally. Not All Will Suffer the Fallout.

Despite declining demand for travel, some airlines may post better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter due to lower fuel prices.

After hundreds of flights to and from China were suspended following the coronavirus outbreak, major airlines are now facing damage on a global scale. Some are more exposed to the fallout than others.

Countries across multiple continents including South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran have been hit. The virus’s sudden upsurge in the new regions has caused city lockdowns, travel warnings and border closures. The S&P 500 tumbled more than 3% on Monday following investors’ renewed realization that the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading out of China and hurting the global economy.

The travel industry, again, will be one of the hardest hit. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund (ticker: JETS), which invests in a group of major airlines including American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL), declined 5.9% on Monday. American Airlines, its second largest holding, plunged an even sharper 8.5%.

Over the weekend, the U.S. State Department elevated the travel advisory for South Korea and Japan from Level 1 to Level 2. Raymond James analyst Chris Meekins believes there is an increased risk of a Level 3 advisory in the near future. Mainland China is currently designated at Level 4, the highest level that suggests do not travel.

All airline companies will experience declining volume, but some will be impacted more than others. In a Monday note, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth dug into the regional exposure of major airlines in the U.S. and Europe. The analysis does not include airlines from China, Japan, and South Korea.

Deutsche Lufthansa (XE.LHA) and United Airlines have the largest share of passenger revenue–about 5% to 6%–from China and Hong Kong, according to Syth, followed by 2% at Delta and Air France-KLM (FR.AF), and 1% at American and International Consolidated Airlines Group (UK.IAG) that owns a number of European airlines including British Airways and Iberia. After the market close on Monday, United withdrew its full-year 2020 forecast, citing the impact of virus.

China’s neighboring countries Japan and South Korea, where coronavirus cases have sharply shot up over the past week, will also likely see dropping travel demand. Among the analyzed airlines, Hawaiian (HA) has the greatest exposure to the two countries, which account for roughly 21% of the company’s total passenger revenue. Other companies face much smaller impact–about 4% at Delta, Lufthansa, and United, 3% at Air France-KLM, and 1% at American and International Consolidated. If the damage widens to the whole Pacific region, however, Hawaiian will have 27% of its passenger revenue under threat, followed by Lufthansa at 16% and United at 11%.

Following the Pacific upsurge, Europe might be the next region to closely watch. Already, several towns in northern Italy have been locked down as roughly 200 people were infected with COVID-19 in the region and at least six have died.

Transatlantic travel accounts for 11%, 15%, and 17% of passenger revenue at American, Delta, and United, respectively. The first quarter usually sees below-the-average volume, while the second and third quarter of the year is typically the busiest season for travelers between North America and Europe, wrote Syth in the report. If the coronavirus impact continues into the spring and summer, the economic loss will be much bigger.

Specifically, about 3% to 7% of United’s transatlantic seats are dedicated to Italy-related routes, while American and Delta have higher exposure– with 6% to 13% and 6% to 10% of transatlantic seats dedicated to trips from and to the country, respectively. Among major European airlines, Ryanair (RYAAY) and easyJet (EJTTF) have the largest exposure to Italy-related routes at 20% and 12% of total seats, respectively, while Air France-KLM has the lowest exposure.

Despite the bad news, there is one silver lining for the airliners–jet fuel prices have been falling along with fear of shrinking demand. Brent crude prices have declined 17% year to date, especially as OPEC countries and alliances can’t seem to agree upon future production cuts.

This should have given the airline companies a boost in first-quarter earnings despite the weaker top line. Even assuming airlines have lost two months of passenger revenue from China and Hong Kong and five weeks from Japan and South Korea, Syth estimates that the declining fuel price would still drive a net gain of $0.20, $0.05, and $0.03 at American, Delta, and United, respectively, in the first-quarter earnings-per-share relative to previous guidance.

Syth calls it a natural hedge during times of demand shocks. Still, if the virus-related demand weakness sustained beyond the first quarter and expanded to more regions, it’s uncertain whether the cost-saving in fuels will be able to offset the shrinking revenue of airliners and other economic impact. Earnings will likely take a hit, eventually.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

