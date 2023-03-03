Airline Stocks Look Ultra-Cheap, but Consider This Advice Before Buying

A quick look at the price-to-earnings ratios for airline stocks including Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) says these are dirt cheap. Combine that with a surging global economy and China reopening, and it seems like a can't-miss investment. But Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe see a potential threat to future profits investors should consider first. They explain it in detail in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.

