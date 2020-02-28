Airline Stocks Keep Nosediving as British Airways Owner Warns of Coronavirus Hit

Airline stocks continued their plunging descent on Friday, as British Airways owner IAG and budget carrier EasyJet issued warnings on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and signaled more canceled flights.

IAG, which also owns Spanish airline Iberia, said earnings would be “adversely affected” by the outbreak but that the continuing uncertainty meant it was still not able to give updated 2020 profit guidance. The stock fell 5.7% in early trading and has now plummeted 27% since the first coronavirus death was reported in the middle of January.

Passenger numbers on its Italian routes in March have been “significantly reduced,” it said, following a surge in the number of cases in the country. Demand continues to be weak on Asian and European routes, it added.

British Airways flights to and from mainland China have been suspended since the end of January, while flights to Hong Kong have been reduced. The company said flights to Seoul would be cut from Mar. 13 and that flights to and from Italy were also being canceled or reduced in number. Despite the lack of profit guidance, IAG said it had lowered its full-year passenger numbers forecast by 1%.

Travel restrictions to and from Asia have hurt airlines over the past month with many of the world’s largest carriers canceling flights. The spread of the virus to Europe in recent days, most notably Italy, has ramped up concerns for the industry.

Easyjet also said on Friday that it had seen a “significant softening of demand” into and out of its Northern Italy bases and that demand across Europe had also slowed. Some flights to and from Italy would be canceled, it added. The airline’s shares slipped 0.4% and have now fallen 29% this week, as global stocks have been hammered by the increasingly global spread of the virus.

The company echoed IAG’s sentiments and said it was still “too early” to determine the impact of the virus on its full-year outlook and guidance. However, easyJet said it would implement a hiring freeze, offer unpaid leave and postpone some projects in a bid to cut costs to mitigate the damage done by the epidemic. It will also reallocate aircraft in the summer to make the most of revenue opportunities from a market recovery.

But such a recovery make take a while, Cowen analysts said in a note earlier this week. During the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, air travel recovered to pre-outbreak levels after six months, but the broker’s analysts said it would take longer this time around.

“Even if we assume a V-shaped recovery, as occurred in 2003 following SARS, the market is much bigger now. In 2000, 10 million Chinese traveled outbound, in 2018 164 million did — in our view it will take more than just six months to recover that traffic,” they said.

German airline Lufthansa, whose stock slipped 3% on Friday, will also implement cost-cutting measures, it said on Wednesday, freezing recruitment and canceling projects. Air France, down 4.1%, also said it was exploring cost-cutting measures.

