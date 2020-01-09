Airline Stocks Climb as Oil Prices Fall on Easing U.S.-Iran Tensions

European airline stocks climbed on Thursday as oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

European airline stocks climbed on Thursday as oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

European airline stocks climbed on Thursday as oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

Airlines have come under pressure from surging oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions since the turn of the year, as the sector is exposed to fuel costs.

Air France’s stock, which has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent days, jumped 4.3% to €9.85 in early trading but still sits lower than the price before the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The French airline was the worst affected by the attack, plunging 8% in a single day.

Brent crude futures tumbled from above $71 per barrel to $65.55 on Wednesday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased. Trump helped allay fears of escalation after confirming no U.S. soldiers were killed by Iran’s missile attacks earlier this week and saying the country appears to be standing down. As oil prices fell on the hopes of de-escalation, European airlines moved higher.

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa rose 2.4% but remains 3% down year-to-date. Ryanair moved 1.4% higher and has already gained 2.8% this year. EasyJet climbed 1.4% to eke out 0.2% gains for the year.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) edged 1.2% after the company announced Chief Executive Willie Walsh would retire in June after 15 years in charge. Iberia Chief Executive Luis Gallego will succeed the former cadet pilot, IAG said.

Looking ahead. Airline stocks remain at the mercy of geopolitical tensions, particularly due to the potential impact of rising fuel costs, but GDP growth and capacity discipline could be positives in 2020.

UBS said there was a more balanced risk/reward scenario for airlines in 2020 than a year ago, when risk was skewed to the upside. Analyst Jarrod Castle said IAG, Ryanair and Lufthansa had attractive valuations, giving the trio buy ratings as capacity grows in the first half of the year. However, UBS has a sell rating on easyJet, which it said was overvalued.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.