Airline Stocks: Why Shares of AAL, UAL, JBLU, DAL and LUV Are Gaining Altitude Today

Airline stocks are flying high on Monday following some positive news from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The good news from the TSA is that it’s starting to scan an increasing number of people before flights. That’s a sign that air travel is starting to pick up again, which is obviously good news for airline stocks.

The TSA notes that it scanned more than 1 million people for four days in a row. That includes 1.2 million on Thursday, 1.4 million on Friday, 1.2 million on Saturday, and 1.3 million on Sunday. While these scans have yet to reach those in the previous two years, it’s still a strong sign that more people are taking to the air for travel.

Here’s how the update from the TSA is affecting select airline stocks today.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) — AAL stock was up 6.9% as of Monday morning.

(NASDAQ: ) — AAL stock was up 6.9% as of Monday morning. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) — UAL stock was heading 6.9% higher as well this morning.

(NASDAQ: ) — UAL stock was heading 6.9% higher as well this morning. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU ) — Shares of JBLU stock are trading up 4.3% as of this writing.

(NASDAQ: ) — Shares of JBLU stock are trading up 4.3% as of this writing. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) — DAL stock got a 4.1% boost following the TSA news today.

(NYSE: ) — DAL stock got a 4.1% boost following the TSA news today. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) — LUV stock finishes up the list with shares mostly flat after strong gains in early morning trading.

Investors interested in airline stocks would do well to track data from the TSA is the coming weeks. An increasing number of scans could be continued good news for those betting on airline stocks to make a comeback.

