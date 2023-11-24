Airline Stock Roundup: UAL's Tulum Flight Announcement, ALGT's October Traffic

In the past week, United Airlines UAL management announced its decision to launch non-stop flights to Mexico's soon-to-open Tulum International Airport. The move to expand its network is in response to buoyant air travel demand.

Delta Air Lines DAL was also in the news as it launched a codeshare partnership with Latvian national carrier, airBaltic. The customer-friendly move is in response to the increasing transatlantic air travel demand. Alaska Air Group ALK inked an environment-friendly deal with climate-tech company CHOOSE. Allegiant Travel Company ALGT carried 12.8% more passengers in October 2023 than a year ago across its entire system.

Recap of the Past Week’s Most Important Stories

1. United Airlines will operate 22 weekly direct flights connecting Tulum and U.S. destinations, Newark Liberty, Houston and Chicago, from Mar 31, 2024. Management has decided to add more daily, seasonal service to the Mexican destination from Los Angeles from May 23, 2024. The decision to add more flights is in line with UAL’s objective to expand its network by 25% in the broader Latin America and Caribbean region this winter.

Currently, United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2. Following the deal with CHOOSE, ALK’s passengers can purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits or support nature-based climate projects. They can choose between SAF credits or certified nature-based projects in places where the airline flies. This move is in-line with the airline's efforts to go green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

3. The agreement with airBaltic allows Delta to add its code on the latter’s flights, thereby boosting connectivity between North America and Latvia. More specifically, Delta can now place its code on 20 routes operated by airBaltic to three of the Latvian carrier’s leading cities — Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. The partnership boosts the travel experience of passengers as they now have access to convenient connections and more flexible booking and ticketing options between North America and Latvia.

4. In October, Allegiant’s scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) increased 10.7% from October 2022. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service grew 13.1% from the October 2022 reading. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in October 2023 came in at 83.7%. Fuel price per gallon in October is estimated to have been $3.44. For 2023, the average fuel cost per gallon — system — is expected to be $3.12, higher than the prior view of $2.90.

Price Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The table above shows that most airline stocks traded in the green over the past week. Consequently, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has risen 2% to $54.18 in the past week. Over the course of the past six months, the sector tracker has decreased 12.5%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Stay tuned for the usual news updates in the space.







