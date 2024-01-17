Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Q4 Earnings Beat, JBLU-SAVE Merger Hits a Roadblock

On Jan 12, Delta Air Lines DAL initiated the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings season for the airline space. This Atlanta-based carrier reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario. However, the company slashed its earnings per share guidance for the current year.

Meanwhile, the prospects of JetBlue Airways JBLU acquiring Spirit Airlines SAVE appear bleak following a federal judge’s decision to block the deal. Azul AZUL reported year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for December 2023. Another Latin American carrier, Copa Holdings CPA, also reported healthy traffic numbers for December, riding on the upbeat air travel demand scenario.

Recap of the Recent Most Important Stories

1 Delta’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding $1.88 from non-recurring items) of $1.28 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Earnings, however, declined 13.5% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs. Revenues of $14,223 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,069.5 million and increased 5.9% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $13,661 million, up 11% year over year.

Due to supply-chain woes and economic uncertainty, DAL trimmed its earnings per share outlook for full-year 2024. It now expects 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $6-$7 (projected to be above $7 previously).

2. A federal judge has blocked JetBlue’s impending $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines, citing competition concerns. The verdict can be seen as a victory for the Biden administration, which is in favor of blocking mergers across several industries, stating that they are anti-consumer. The judge believes that if the merger materializes then it would drive up fares. Both JBLU and SAVE disagree with the verdict and may appeal against it.

JBLU was also in the news recently following the announcement that it will have a new chief executive officer following incumbent Robin Hayes’ decision to step down next month. That story was covered in detail in the previous week’s write-up.

JBLU currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy ) stocks here.

3. Copa Holdings’ revenue passenger miles and available seat miles increased 10.6% and 9.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis in December. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 85.1% from 84.1% a year ago.

4. In December, Azul’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 5.7% and 2.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor improved to 79.8% from 77.6% in December 2022.

Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the last six months.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The table above shows that most airline stocks traded in the red over the past week, resulting in the NYSE ARCA Airline Index declining 8.8% to $59.50. Over the course of the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index depreciated 20.7%.

What’s Next in the Airline Space?

Investors await fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report of United Airlines UAL, scheduled to be announced on Jan 22.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL (AZUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.