Airline Stock Roundup: AAL's Environment-Friendly Deal, HA's Expansion Update

In the past week, American Airlines AAL and Graphyte, a carbon removal startup backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, inked a carbon removal purchase agreement. American Airlines will be the startup's inaugural customer.

Management of Hawaiian Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings HA, announced the decision to add two new routes to the islands of Kauai and Hawaii from Sacramento. Southwest Airlines LUV was also in the news when it made multiple leadership changes aimed at promoting organizational alignment.

Recap of the Past Week’s Most Important Stories

1. In a bid to expand its network, Hawaiian Airlines will operate three weekly nonstop flights that will run from Sacramento to Kona starting May 25, 2024. The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, HA will expand its presence in Sacramento with four weekly flights to Lihue on Kaua'i, starting operations from May 24. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

2. Per the deal with Graphyte, American Airlines will pay the former for burying 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide underground. The move is in line with AAL’s plans to limit the pollution causing climate change. AAL aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. To this end, it is investing in a variety of technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. AAL recognized carbon credits are of paramount importance as far as eliminating aviation’s residual emissions. Following the decision to purchase carbon removal credits from Graphyte, AAL aims to accelerate and scale the carbon dioxide removal market.

Currently, American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3. In a bid to achieve its strategic priorities more efficiently, Southwest Airlines announced some leadership changes that will take effect from Dec 1. The changes include the promotion of Justin Jones to the post of executive vice president of operations. Jones, who served as the vice president of operational strategy and design from December 2021, will report to chief operating officer Andrew Watterson. Jones will lead the teams responsible for coordinating modernization and oversight of LUV’s daily operations. Per Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines’ president & CEO, “We're closing out a year of purposeful investment in our capabilities and resiliency, having made enormous strides in a more seamless experience for our customers. These changes solidify Southwest's Executive Leadership Team as we work to achieve our objectives for 2024 and beyond."

4. Delta Air Lines DAL announced that more than 5.3 million customers availed its flights in the Nov 17-26 timeframe. DAL operated more than 43,000 flights systemwide during the period to meet the buoyant air travel demand witnessed during the Thanksgiving holiday period. The figures are in line with its Nov 17-28 projection, where itexpected 6.2-6.4 million passengers to avail its flights. The forecast implied that 515,000-530,000 passengers will fly per day.

Price Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The table above shows that most airline stocks traded in the green over the past week. However, the gains were muted in nature. Consequently, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index improved marginally to $55.15 over the past week. Over the course of six months, the sector tracker decreased 12.5%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Stay tuned for the usual news updates in the space.

